View All Netlinkz News

NetLinkz, Disclosure Document - Convertible Note Cleansing Statement



NetLinkz Limited ACN 141 509 426 (Company) has prepared this cleansing notice (Cleansing Notice) for the purposes of section 708A(12C)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (as notionally modified by ASIC Corporations (Sale Offers: Securities Issued on Conversion of Convertible Notes) Instrument 2016/82) (Corporations Act) to permit fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) to be issued on conversion of the convertible notes issued by the Company to each of Lind Global Macro Fund LP and CST Capital Pty Ltd ACN 628 583 700 as trustee of the CST Investments Fund (each an Investor and together, the Investors) to be on-sold to retail investors without further disclosure under Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document