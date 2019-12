View All Netlinkz News

NetLinkz revises its 2020 year revenue forecast up by 50% to $15m



NetLinkz Limited (ASX: NET) ('NetLinkz' or 'Company') is pleased to announce that as a result of its ownership of Beijing iLinkAll Technology Co. Ltd through its wholly owned subsidiary Netlinkz Technology Hong Kong Limited, the Company has revised its previously announced expected revenue for 1 Jan 2020 to 31 Dec 2020 from A$10.1m to A$15.3m.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document