NetLinkz agreement with iSoftStone for it to own 80% of JV



NetLinkz Limited (ASX: NET) ('NetLinkz' or 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has finalised its China joint venture agreement with iSoftStone Information and Technology (Group) Co. Limited (iSoftStone) and established Beijing iLinkAll Technology Co. Ltd (iLinkAll). Netlinkz through its wholly owned subsidiary Netlinkz Technology Hong Kong Limited will own 80% of iLinkAll with an entity nominated by iSoftStone owning 20%.



