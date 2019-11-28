View All Netlinkz News

NetLinkz Limited (ASX:NET) - Chairman's address to shareholders



NetLinkz AGM presentation by James Tsiolis, Chairman.



Key strategic initiatives

Investment in the establishment of China Joint Venture

Reinvestment of China cashflow into product development and sales/marketing in China

Investment in development of next generation VSN (Virtual Secure Network)

Completion and integration of SSI Pacific

IoT lab established in Sydney

Pilot programmes underway

Investment in development of IOT Lab in Japan - including establishment of Netlinkz Japan KK

Global integration of source code and source standardisation

Investment in human capital to execute global roll out of the VIN

Investment in the rebranding of Netlinkz and its products

