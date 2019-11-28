Media ReleasesNetlinkz

NetLinkz Limited (ASX:NET) - Chairman's address to shareholders

28 Nov 2019 03:23 PM


NetLinkz AGM presentation by James Tsiolis, Chairman.

Key strategic initiatives

  • Investment in the establishment of China Joint Venture
  • Reinvestment of China cashflow into product development and sales/marketing in China
  • Investment in development of next generation VSN (Virtual Secure Network)
  • Completion and integration of SSI Pacific 
  • IoT lab established in Sydney
  • Pilot programmes underway
  • Investment in development of IOT Lab in Japan - including establishment of Netlinkz Japan KK
  • Global integration of source code and source standardisation 
  • Investment in human capital to execute global roll out of the VIN 
  • Investment in the rebranding of Netlinkz and its products

