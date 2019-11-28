NetLinkz Limited (ASX:NET) - Chairman's address to shareholders

NetLinkz AGM presentation by James Tsiolis, Chairman.
Key strategic initiatives
-
Investment in the establishment of China Joint Venture
-
Reinvestment of China cashflow into product development and sales/marketing in China
-
Investment in development of next generation VSN (Virtual Secure Network)
-
Completion and integration of SSI Pacific
-
IoT lab established in Sydney
-
Pilot programmes underway
-
Investment in development of IOT Lab in Japan - including establishment of Netlinkz Japan KK
-
Global integration of source code and source standardisation
-
Investment in human capital to execute global roll out of the VIN
-
Investment in the rebranding of Netlinkz and its products
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document