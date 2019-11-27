View All Netlinkz News

NetLinkz, Director Appointment/Resignation



NetLinkz Limited (NetLinkz or the Company) (ASX: NET), today announces that the non-executive Directors – Ian Renwood and Grant Thomson appointed 21 October 2019 and 1 November 2019 respectively are required under Clause 58 of the Constitution (‘Additional and casual Directors’) to only hold office until the end of the next Annual General Meeting of the company.



As they were appointed after the Notice of Annual General Meeting had been finalised and was being issued, resolutions covering their re-election could not be included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document