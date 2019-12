View All Netlinkz News

NetLinkz, Director Resignation



NetLinkz Limited (NetLinkz or the Company) (ASX: NET), today announces that non-executive Director Mr David O’Dowd has resigned as a Director of Netlinkz Limited and its subsidiary companies.



During the period of Mr O’Dowd directorship commencing in 2017, his contribution to the ongoing process of fulfilling the Board’s vision for Netlinkz was invaluable, including his role as Chairman of the Audit and Compliance Committees.



