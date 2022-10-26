View All MinRex Resources News

MinRex Resources - September 2022 Quarterly Activity Report & Appendix 5B



HIGHLIGHTS

WA Department of Mines has granted to MinRex for the Sisters (E45/5871) and North Moolyella (E45/5873) Lithium Projects.

Native Title Heritage Agreement and Heritage Surveys approved with Nyamal Corporation over Sisters & North Moolyella with approvals for drilling and ground disturbance approvals by WADepartment of Mines.

First pass geological mapping and sampling completed identifying extensive stacked pegmatites hosting visible spodumene within the southern zone at Sisters and stacked pegmatite swarms over Moolyella the north west corridor over North Moolyella.

Successful rock chip sampling assays from Sisters confirmed high-grade lithium-tin-tantalummineralisation within Sample MRR024 as 3.42% Li2O, 1.59% Li, 105 ppm Cs, 80 ppm Ta, 120 ppmNb, 130 ppm Sn, 1,980 ppm Rb.

First pass Maiden RC drilling program over Sisters with first 15 RC drillholes and 2350m completed late September.

Pegmatites intersected in 8 of 15 RC Drillhole over Sisterís with up to 14m intersections fromRC drillhole MBRC014.

MBRC014 Pegmatite intersections 4m from 12m, 4m from 26m, 14m from 65m, 8 m from 167mand 7m from 199m.

New rock chip sampling over the Sisters Central and Southern Zone has identified more extensive pegmatites hosting visible lithium mineralisation within the Tambourah North Project area For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document