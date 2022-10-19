Media ReleasesMinRex Resources

MinRex Resources - Drilling Intersects Thick Pegmatites at Sisters Lithium Proj

19 Oct 2022 09:35 AM


HIGHLIGHTS

  • First pass fifteen (15) RC drillholes totalling 2,355m completed with most drillholes intersecting extensive thick stacked sheeted pegmatites at depth. Thicker intersections are:
          - MBRC001 intersected 21m of Pegmatite from 134m
          - MBRC002 intersected 4m of Pegmatite from 43m
          - MBRC007 intersected 9m of Pegmatite from 17m
          - MBRC010 intersected 4m of Pegmatite from 18m
             including                       4m of Pegmatite from 34m
                                                    9m of Pegmatite from 86m
           - MBRC011 intersected 4m of Pegmatite from 64m
              including                      8m of Pegmatite from 87m
                                                   14m of Pegmatite from 108m
           - MBRC013 intersected 4m of Pegmatite from 45m
           - MBRC014 intersected 4m of pegmatite from 12m
              including                       4m of pegmatite from 26m
                                                    14m of Pegmatite from 65m
                                                     8m of Pegmatite from 167m
                                                     7m of Pegmatite from 199m

  • Ground reconnaissance and rock chip sampling over Sisters Southern Zone pegmatites identified two extensive lithium bearing pegmatites previously unknown within the Apex Basalt Greenstone.
  • Three strongly anomalous rock chip samples assayed between 0.21% Li2O and 0.29% Li2O with anomalous rubidium assays from 121 to 776 ppm Rb. The rubidium assay results highlight key indicator element for potential lithium mineralisation in weathered environments.
  • Zone 1 rock chip sample 0.29% Li20 (1,340 ppm Li) from weathered Pegmatite is located approximately 720m south-southeast of the current drilling  area.
  • Zone 2 rock chip sample 0.23% Li20 (1,070 ppm Li) from a Pegmatite located approximately 1.85km west of the current drilling area.
  • Most of the pegmatites in the Sisters Prospect area are concealed beneath extensive Tertiary floodplains.
For more information, download the attached PDF.

