MinRex Resources - New High Grade Lithium Rock Chips at Tambourah North Project

MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) (ìMinRexî or ìthe Companyî) is pleased to announce the detail field reconnaissance program over the Tambourah North Lithium Project in the East Pilbara of WA. In August 2022, MinRex conducted the second pass ground geological mapping program over the Tambourah North Lithium Project, which highlighted the identification of more extensive pegmatites on the ground which were previously unknown. The assay results have further validated the previously reported lithium mineralisation from MinRexís initial rock chip program which yielded high grade lithium-tantalum-rubidium mineralisation (ASX Release 30 May 2022, New Larger Pegmatite identified over Tambourah North in East Pilbara).



