MinRex Resources - High Grade Lithium Mineralisation identified over Sisters

Highlights:



-- WA Department of Mines has granted Sisters Lithium Project (E45/5871) proximal to Marble Bar to MinRex Resources Ltd.

-- Geological mapping recently completed has identified extensive stacked pegmatites hosting visible spodumene within the southern zone of E45/5871.

-- New rock chip assays results have confirmed high-grade lithium-tin-tantalum mineralisation within Sample MRR024 as per below:

3.42% Li2O, 1.59% Li, 105 ppm Cs, 80 ppm Ta, 120 ppm Nb, 130 ppm Sn, 1,980 ppm Rb

-- The Sisters Project is located 1.75 km west of Global Lithium Ltd (ASX: GL1) Archer Lithium Deposit (10.5Mt @ 1.0% Li2O), hosted within the same lithium mineralised greenstone belt.

-- Native Title Heritage Agreement has been officially signed with Nyamal Corporation over Marble Bar Project areas (Sisters & North Molyella).

-- Programme of Works has been approved by the Western Australian Mines Department for drilling.

-- Drill pad construction will commence in 7 days for drilling to commence in late August.

-- Previous soil sampling has identified 8 untested geochemical targets with the largest been 3.2km in length by 480m in width.

-- Southern Zone geological mapping shows multiple stacked sheeted pegmatites striking between 200 and 550 cutting the Homeward Bound Granite and the greenstones to the south.

-- Stacked sheeted lithium bearing pegmatites vary from 50m to 300m in length and up to 3.5m in width.

-- RC drilling program has been designed to test new target areas, with the fist pass drilling of 4,000m.



MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) (“MinRex” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the granting of the exploration licence E45/5871 by the WA Mines Department and the first pass ground geological mapping and rock chip sampling program over the Sisters Lithium Project. The exploration program identified of extensive lithium-tantalum-tin rich pegmatites on the ground.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



