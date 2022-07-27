View All MinRex Resources News

MinRex Resources - Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports



-- New mapping defines additional pegmatites hosting visible Spodumene and Lepidolite identified over the Tambourah North Project area.

-- Central-Northern Zone Pegmatite lithium-spodumene rock chip assay at Tambourah.

(MRR028 2.56% Lithium oxide, (1.19% Lithium) covers an area of 300m in length by 310m in width and comprises series of stacked pegmatites hosted with the Greenstone Belt - untested drill target zone.

-- Southern Zone Pegmatite Lithium-Spodumene and Lepidolite rock chip assay at Tambourah

(MRR040 1.91% Lithium oxide, 0.89% Li) covers an area of 870m in length by 170m in width and comprises stacked Pegmatites hosted with the Granite-Greenstone Belt - untested drill target zone.

-- MinRex signed a long-term drilling contract with Foraco Australia Pty Ltd for a 12-month period. Expected to deliver 15,000 meters of drilling on first pass programs and a further 10,000 meters of drilling in the later part of 2022 and into 2023.

-- RC drilling to commence late July 2022.

-- WA Government - Department of Mines issued 5 Programs of Work approvals over LithiumTin-Tantalum Projects.

-- Native Title Heritage Survey with Nyamal Aboriginal Corporation completed over the Sister’s, Moolyella North and Garden Creek Projects surrounding Global Lithium (ASX:GL1) 10.1MT @ 1.0% Archer Lithium Deposit in Marble Bar.

-- Geological mapping continues with ground mapping identifying extensions untested zones of anomalous Tin-Tantalum-Rubidium confirming strong indicator of localised LCT Pegmatites at Haystack Well and Shaw River.

-- Soil and stream re assay for Rare Earth Elements at Coondina and Shaw River. Recent sampling indicates LCT Pegmatites within the area based on the strongly anomalous Niobium, Tin, Rubidium and Caesium.

-- The Company remains well funded with $14.2 million in cash at the end of the quarter.



MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) (“MinRex” or “the Company”) is pleased provide the following report on its activities during the June 2022 quarter. During the period, MinRex focused on Native Title Heritage surveys over the three Marble Bar Lithium Projects along with ground geological mapping and rock chip sampling programmes over the Tambourah North, Shaw River and Haystack Well Lithium Projects.



In conjunction with these activities, the Company received drilling approvals from the Department of Mines, Industry, Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) along with Foraco Drilling awarded contract for up to 25,000m of drilling to drill test the east Pilbara Lithium Projects commencing in late July 2022.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



