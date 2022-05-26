View All MinRex Resources News

MinRex Resources - Approvals Received for Maiden Drilling Over Lithium Projects



* MinRex cashed-up with approximately $11.3M in the bank and an additional $6.8M to settle on 1 June from cornerstone investment group.

* Programme of Works approved from the Department of Mines, Industry and Safety, Resource for drilling to commence over 5 Project areas.

* MinRex signs long-term 12-month drilling contract with Foraco Australia Pty Ltd.

* MinRex targeting 25,000m of drilling in the next 12 months.

* RC drilling will be operating from late July – early August 2022.

* Five RC drilling programs currently being designed across all approved PoW Project areas.

* Native Title Heritage Agreement signed with Nyamal Corporation over Marble Bar Project areas.

* Nyamal Heritage Survey over Marble Bar Project areas to commence start of June 2022.

* Initially the drilling will concentrate over all identified pegmatites hosting visible Spodumene and Lepidolite mineralisation over the northern and southern section within the Tambourah North Project.

* Mapping over Shaw River Project area identifies outcropping Pegmatites for RC drilling.



MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) (“MinRex” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce significant progress at fast tracking approvals for its detailed field program and maiden drilling programs over Eastern Pilbara and Marble Bar Lithium-Tin-Tantalum Project areas.



MinRex Resources Limited Managing Director Mr Karageorge commented:



“We are pleased to have the stakeholders, cash, team, projects and now approvals in place to fast-track drilling over our key lithium assets in the eastern Pilbara battery metals hot spot”.



“The Department of Mines, Industry and Safety, Resource have approved MinRex’s application to drill over 5 project areas which include Coondina South Coondina, Shaw River, Tambourah North and Haystack Well Project”.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document