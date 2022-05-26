Media ReleasesMinRex Resources

MinRex Resources - Approvals Received for Maiden Drilling Over Lithium Projects

26 May 2022


* MinRex cashed-up with approximately $11.3M in the bank and an additional $6.8M to settle on 1 June from cornerstone investment group.
* Programme of Works approved from the Department of Mines, Industry and Safety, Resource for drilling to commence over 5 Project areas.
* MinRex signs long-term 12-month drilling contract with Foraco Australia Pty Ltd.
* MinRex targeting 25,000m of drilling in the next 12 months.
* RC drilling will be operating from late July – early August 2022.
* Five RC drilling programs currently being designed across all approved PoW Project areas.
* Native Title Heritage Agreement signed with Nyamal Corporation over Marble Bar Project areas.
* Nyamal Heritage Survey over Marble Bar Project areas to commence start of June 2022.
* Initially the drilling will concentrate over all identified pegmatites hosting visible Spodumene and Lepidolite mineralisation over the northern and southern section within the Tambourah North Project.
* Mapping over Shaw River Project area identifies outcropping Pegmatites for RC drilling. 

MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) (“MinRex” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce significant progress at fast tracking approvals for its detailed field program and maiden drilling programs over Eastern Pilbara and Marble Bar Lithium-Tin-Tantalum Project areas.

MinRex Resources Limited Managing Director Mr Karageorge commented:

“We are pleased to have the stakeholders, cash, team, projects and now approvals in place to fast-track drilling over our key lithium assets in the eastern Pilbara battery metals hot spot”.

“The Department of Mines, Industry and Safety, Resource have approved MinRex’s application to drill over 5 project areas which include Coondina South Coondina, Shaw River, Tambourah North and Haystack Well Project”.

