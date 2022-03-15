Media ReleasesMinRex Resources

MinRex Resources - Spodumene Discovered over 3 MRR Pilbara Lithium Projects

15 Mar 2022 09:10 AM


* Large pegmatites hosting visible Spodumene, Lepidolite, Tourmaline, Tantalite, Cassiterite, Kunzite identified over the Tambourah North, Leavers Well and Twin Well Project areas.
* Tambourah North Project hosts large, stacked pegmatites over 1.5km length by 150m in width.
* Tambourah pegmatites housed in the Soansville Group Formation hosting Pilbara Minerals (ASX-PLS) Pilgangoora Lithium Deposit 226Mt @ 1.29% Li2O & Mineral Resources (ASX-MRL) Wodgina Lithium Deposit 236MT @ 1.2% Li2O.
* Tambourah pegmatites stacked at surface in goldilocks zone in the Granite-Greenstone Pilbara Craton Super Suite-Soanville Group Formation and have visible coarse and fine grained Spodumene & Lepidolites with zoning along strike and across strike.
* Leavers Well pegmatites host visible extensive coarse-grained tourmaline, albite rich with green Spodumene laths and acicular Spodumene in large pegmatite dyke over 450m wide and 1.5km strike length.
* Twin Wells Prospect extensive stacked pegmatite swarms over 650m wide & historically mined form Tantalum containing Beryl, Corundum and Kunzite (lithium oxide) as found at Tabba Tabba Tantalum Deposit Western Pilbara WA.
* 16 rock chip samples recovered from reconnaissance, with assays pending.
* No modern exploration drilling for Lithium has ever been carried out within the tenement areas.
* Minrex advancing Heritage Agreement and Native Title Surveys over Marble Bar Lithium Projects
* Planning for RC Drilling underway to test pegmatites over all 3 project areas.
* MinRex well-funded $5.1M cash on hand to commence Lithium exploration in the Pilbara. 

