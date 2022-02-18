View All MinRex Resources News

MinRex Resources - Appointment of Managing Director and Non-Executive Director



MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) (“MinRex” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. George Karageorge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective 16 March 2022.



Current Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Pedro Kastellorizos, will step down effective 16 March 2022, following a 1 month handover process with Mr. Karageorge. Mr. Kastellorizos will be appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company effective from his resignation as CEO to continue to support the Company at the Board level.



Incoming Managing Director and CEO Mr George Karageorge commented:



“I am very excited to be taking over as MD & CEO of MinRex as we continue our strategy to become an emergent lithium explorer with high-quality assets in close proximity to world-class Lithium and Tantalum producers Pilbara Minerals, Mineral Resources, and Global Lithium. Mr Kastellorizos' appointment to the Board adds significant experience to our highly experienced team.



Early on-ground reconnaissance on MinRex’s new battery metals portfolio in the Pilbara (WA) has given the Board confidence that we will discover lithium and other battery metal bearing deposits in these project areas. We look forward to unlocking this potential for shareholders as preparations for the 2022 Pilbara project field season are already underway with maiden drilling programs set to start in the coming months.



