Minrex Resources - Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

HIGHLIGHTS



MinRex secures highly prospective Lithium-Tin-Tantalum-Rare Earth Projects in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia, representing a significant next step in MinRex’s plan to become an emergent lithium explorer with high-quality assets surrounding world-class Lithium and Tantalum producers Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) Pilgangoora, Mineral Resources (ASX:MRL) Wodgina and Global Lithium (ASX:GL1).

MinRex completes first pass reconnaissance on new East Pilbara Projects with 18 samples collected and extensive outcropping pegmatites delineated. Samples are with Laboratories for processing, with assays expected in 6 weeks.

Tambourah North Lithium Project (E45/4953) has outlined lithium mineralisation hosted in pegmatites within significant with values from 0.22% to up 2.02% lithium oxide, 1.75% rubidium and 1,276 ppm caesium.

Tambourah Creek Project (E45/4275) hosting lithium mineralisation within pegmatites with assay values of 0.74% lithium oxide.

Shaw River Lithium Project (E45/4601) historical heavy stream sediment sampling has outlined very high-grade Sn-Ta mineralised zones (up to 42.2% tin and 3.41% tantalum) within extensive pegmatite occurrences. Up until 1975, the Shaw River tin field produced 6,585 t of tin and 548 t of tantalite concentrates (containing 20.2 t of Ta2O5).

MinRex’s maiden first pass drill program over the Queenslander Prospect has intersected thick highgrade gold mineralisation including 23m @ 5.08g/t Au. Significant drill assays include MQRC2 – 10m @ 4.74g/t Au from 69m and MQRC7 – 23m @ 5.08g/t Au from 64m

The Company remains well funded with $4.28 million in cash at the end of the quarter For more information, download the attached PDF.



