Media ReleasesMinRex Resources

View All MinRex Resources News


Minrex Resources - Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

27 Jan 2022 09:47 AM


HIGHLIGHTS

  • MinRex secures highly prospective Lithium-Tin-Tantalum-Rare Earth Projects in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia, representing a significant next step in MinRex’s plan to become an emergent lithium explorer with high-quality assets surrounding world-class Lithium and Tantalum producers Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) Pilgangoora, Mineral Resources (ASX:MRL) Wodgina and Global Lithium (ASX:GL1).
  • MinRex completes first pass reconnaissance on new East Pilbara Projects with 18 samples collected and extensive outcropping pegmatites delineated. Samples are with Laboratories for processing, with assays expected in 6 weeks.
  • Tambourah North Lithium Project (E45/4953) has outlined lithium mineralisation hosted in pegmatites within significant with values from 0.22% to up 2.02% lithium oxide, 1.75% rubidium and 1,276 ppm caesium.
  • Tambourah Creek Project (E45/4275) hosting lithium mineralisation within pegmatites with assay values of 0.74% lithium oxide.
  • Shaw River Lithium Project (E45/4601) historical heavy stream sediment sampling has outlined very high-grade Sn-Ta mineralised zones (up to 42.2% tin and 3.41% tantalum) within extensive pegmatite occurrences. Up until 1975, the Shaw River tin field produced 6,585 t of tin and 548 t of tantalite concentrates (containing 20.2 t of Ta2O5).
  • MinRex’s maiden first pass drill program over the Queenslander Prospect has intersected thick highgrade gold mineralisation including 23m @ 5.08g/t Au. Significant drill assays include MQRC2 – 10m @ 4.74g/t Au from 69m and MQRC7 – 23m @ 5.08g/t Au from 64m
  • The Company remains well funded with $4.28 million in cash at the end of the quarter
For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.