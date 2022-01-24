View All MinRex Resources News

MinRex Resources - High-Grade Gold Drilling Results Intersected at Queenslander



-- MinRex’s maiden first pass drill program over the Queenslander Prospect has intersected thick high-grade gold mineralisation including 23m @ 5.08g/t Au.

-- These are the first 7 holes drilled by the Company proximal to the historic Queenslander Gold Mine which produced 3,696 ounces Au. -- The Company is very encouraged by the initial scout drilling conducted and about the potential for high grade extensions to the old mine; with more work programmes now planned to follow.

-- Gold mineralisation extending +350m in strike with gold loads open mainly in a northwest-south direction.

-- Significant drill assays include:

---- Drill Hole MQRC 2 – 10m @ 4.74g/t Au from 69m

inc 7m @ 6.59g/t Au from 72m

inc 3m @ 11.86g/t Au from 73m

---- Drill Hole MQRC 3 – 2m @ 3.08g/t Au from 89m

---- Drill Hole MQRC 6 – 4m @ 3.51g/t Au from 64m

---- Drill Hole MQRC 7 – 23m @ 5.08g/t Au from 64m

inc 3m @ 9.11g/t Au from 71m

inc 11m @ 5.61g/t Au from 76m

inc 4m @ 9.28g/t Au from 83m

-- Untested magnetic linear structure striking over 700m in length – potentially hosting gold mineralisation.



MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) (“MinRex” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce assay results for its first pass RC drilling campaign completed over the Queenslander Gold Prospect, within the Company’s Sofala Project. From October to November 2021, 7 RC holes for 686m were completed designed to test the historical high-grade targets within a broad gold mineralisation structural corridor defined by coincident historical gold workings and to intersect the high-grade gold grades interpreted from geological interpretations.



About the Queenslander Project Area



The Queenslander Prospect is centred around the old Queenslander Mine which is approximately 2km south-west of the township pf Sofala in central NSW. Sofala is about 260km north-west of Sydney and can be accessed by the Great Western Highway. The Mine was first discovered in 1888 and worked until 1935 on a small scale. Total tonnage mined was in excises of 7,011t producing 3,696 oz Au averaging 6 g/t Gold. Currently within the tenement, access is restricted to four-wheel drive tracks.



