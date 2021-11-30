Media ReleasesMinRex Resources

MinRex Resources - Response to ASX Price Query

30 Nov 2021 01:15 PM


Dear Nicola,

MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) - Response to ASX Price Query

We refer to your letter dated 30 November 2021 with respect to the ASX price query and respond as follows:

1. The Company is not aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market which, if known by some in the market, could be an explanation for recent trading in the securities of the Company.

2. Not applicable given our response to Question 1.

