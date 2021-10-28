View All MinRex Resources News

MinRex Resources - Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports



-- MinRex continues is systematic and targeted exploration over its Lachlan Fold Belt (NSW) projects, including:

---- Receipt of promising drilling results from maiden first pass drill program at Wiles Gold Prospect, including 13m @ 1.60 g/t Au, with mineralisation at surface and gold loads extending +300m in strike and open in all directions.

---- Reinterpretation of historical IP survey over Spring Gully Gold Prospect resulting in significant chargeable (detects sulphides) and resistive (detects quartz/silica zones) anomalies, unlocking potential to grow existing Spring Gully resource (9.48Mt at 1.06 g/t Au containing 232Koz Gold).

---- Total Sofala Gold Project resources increased to 352,000 oz Gold with addition of Surface Hill resource (yielding 808Kt at 1.09 g/t Au containing 28Koz Gold).

---- Exercise of Sunny Corner Option and commencement of farm-in to exploration area of Sunny Corner Gold-Silver-Copper Project (EL5964).

---- Planning for RC drill program over Queenslander Gold Prospect completed, with program to commence in late October 2021.

-- MinRex re-commences exploration at its East Pilbara (WA) projects, including:

---- Historical data review over Daltons Gold-Silver-Copper Project identifying 15 priority targets for further on-ground reconnaissance.

---- Historical data review over Bamboo Creek Gold-Silver-Copper Project unlocking 10 priority geophysical targets to test areas historically underexplored at depth.

-- The Company remains well funded with $1.97 million in cash at the end of the quarter.



MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) (“MinRex” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the following report on its activities during the September 2021 quarter. The Company’s primary focus was to complete its RC drilling campaign over the Wiles Gold Prospect and reinterpret the ground IP surveys over the Spring Gully Gold Deposit within the Sofala Gold Project. Due to the COVID-19 situation in NSW, the Company also re-commenced exploration at its East Pilbara Gold/Copper projects in Western Australia.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document