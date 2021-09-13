MinRex Resources - Daltons Project Exploration Update

View All MinRex Resources News

-- The Daltons gold workings can be traced for about 1,500m strike length, with the main quartz lode marked by workings for about 700m.

-- Project is considered to be highly prospective for substantial amounts of gold-silver-copper mineralisation.

-- Historical rock chip assays include:

---- Daltons No.1 Shaft: 140 g/t Gold; 26.6 g/t Silver; 8.17% Copper

---- Daltons No.2 Shaft: 17.36 g/t Gold; 11.74% Copper

---- McLeods Reward Prospect: 24.3 g/t Gold; 1.75% Copper

---- Corona Prospect: 13.3 g/t Gold; 0.22% Copper

---- Eclipse Mine: 60.6 g/t Gold; 0.68% Copper

---- Hildas Chance Prospect: 63 g/t Gold; 10.1 g/t Silver; 1.04% Copper

-- Historical RC drill Program targeted the Daltons No. 1 & 2 Shaft areas yielded shallow gold mineralisation within the top 15m. Drill Assays include:

---- Drillhole DRC-5: 2m @ 2.13 g/t Au from 14m

---- Drillhole DRC-10: 3m @ 2.86 g/t Au from 2m

---- Drillhole DRC-16: 2m @ 3.13 g/t from 9m

---- Drillhole DRC-19: 2m @ 2.45 g/t from 6m

-- Dalton workings lie within a structurally favourable zone, in strongly sheared rocks near the hinge of a south-plunging synformal anticline within a restraining bend of a sinistral shear system.

-- Fifteen (15) geophysical target areas selected within the Daltons Project based on recent geophysics.



MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) (“MinRex” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results from a surface geochemical, RC drilling and geophysical review over its Daltons Au-Ag-Cu Project in Western Australia.



The Dalton’s Project forms part of MinRex’s Western Australian project portfolio along with its Deflector Extended, Bamboo Creek and Marble Bar Projects. MinRex’s Western Australian Projects are supplemented by its highly prospective project areas in the Lachlan Fold Belt (NSW), including its Sofala, Sunny Corner and Mt Pleasant Projects, positioning MinRex as a gold and base metals explorer in two world class mining jurisdictions in Australia.



