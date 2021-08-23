Media ReleasesMinRex Resources

View All MinRex Resources News


MinRex Resources - Surface Gold Intersected at Wiles Prospect

23 Aug 2021 08:37 AM


-- MinRex’s maiden first pass drill program in the Lachlan Fold Belt intersects shallow gold including 13m @ 1.60 g/t Au at the Wiles Prospect.
-- Gold mineralisation at surface or within top 20m, with some gold loads extending +300m in strike and most loads open in all directions.
-- Significant drill assays include:
---- Drillhole WFRC-P06: 13m @ 1.60 g/t Au from 0m including 4m @ 3.40 g/t Au from 9m
---- Drillhole WFRC006A: 7m @ 1.04 g/t Au from 2m including 2m @ 1.95 g/t Au from 6m
---- Drillhole WFRC009: 1m @ 4.25 g/t Au from 10m
---- Drillhole WFRC013: 2m @ 1.68 g/t Au from 3m
---- Drillhole WFRC017: 1m @ 1.60 g/t Au from 14m, 3m @ 1.17 g/t Au from 24m
---- Drillhole WFRC019: 4m @ 2.01 g/t Au from 8m including 1m @ 5.23 g/t Au from 10m
-- Results delineate ten (10) mineralised gold bearing zones on the same orientation as mineralised quartz veins at Surface Hill (808,012t at 1.09 g/t Au containing 28,300 oz Gold) only ~750m east of Wiles.
-- Further ground IP or EM surveys planned to test deeper mineralised extension of the known gold bearing areas as part of systematic Sofala Project exploration strategy

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.