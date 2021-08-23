MinRex Resources - Surface Gold Intersected at Wiles Prospect

View All MinRex Resources News

-- MinRex’s maiden first pass drill program in the Lachlan Fold Belt intersects shallow gold including 13m @ 1.60 g/t Au at the Wiles Prospect.

-- Gold mineralisation at surface or within top 20m, with some gold loads extending +300m in strike and most loads open in all directions.

-- Significant drill assays include:

---- Drillhole WFRC-P06: 13m @ 1.60 g/t Au from 0m including 4m @ 3.40 g/t Au from 9m

---- Drillhole WFRC006A: 7m @ 1.04 g/t Au from 2m including 2m @ 1.95 g/t Au from 6m

---- Drillhole WFRC009: 1m @ 4.25 g/t Au from 10m

---- Drillhole WFRC013: 2m @ 1.68 g/t Au from 3m

---- Drillhole WFRC017: 1m @ 1.60 g/t Au from 14m, 3m @ 1.17 g/t Au from 24m

---- Drillhole WFRC019: 4m @ 2.01 g/t Au from 8m including 1m @ 5.23 g/t Au from 10m

-- Results delineate ten (10) mineralised gold bearing zones on the same orientation as mineralised quartz veins at Surface Hill (808,012t at 1.09 g/t Au containing 28,300 oz Gold) only ~750m east of Wiles.

-- Further ground IP or EM surveys planned to test deeper mineralised extension of the known gold bearing areas as part of systematic Sofala Project exploration strategy



