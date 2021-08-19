View All MinRex Resources News

MinRex Resources - Bamboo Creek Project Update



-- The Bamboo Creek Project lies proximal to a number of significant mineral deposits and historical production sites, including:

---- Bamboo Creek Goldfields Gold Deposit: 5.5km to the East, with historic production of 226,000 oz Au.

---- Spinifex Ridge Molybdenum Deposit: 1.5km to the West, with 658Mt @ 0.045% Mo, 0.08% Cu, 1.27 g/t Ag resource.

---- Spinifex Ridge Iron Deposit: 3.5 km to the West with 5.5Mt @ 58% Fe resource.



-- Project is highly prospective for granite-greenstone contact – attractive for several mineralisation styles including porphyry hosted molybdenum-copper, shear related gold deposits and BIF Iron deposits.



-- The project has five (5) known highly prospective areas, including:

---- Norms Find Prospect: 400m long shear zone with rock chip assay results of 30.8 g/t gold, 478.5 g/t silver and 26.6% copper.

---- BC07 Prospect: Two parallel quartz veins assaying 1.34 g/t gold, 87.6 g/t silver, 0.34% copper and 11.85% fluorite.

---- Northern Project area has 1.7 km strike of iron rich formation with assays more than 40% iron and up to 61.47% iron.



-- Ten (10) geophysical target areas selected within the Bamboo Creek Project based on new geophysical analysis completed by Core Geophysics in Perth.



-- Project has short history of exploration and is underexplored at depth. MinRex considers potential to host significant gold, silver and base metal mineralisation.



-- These areas have the potential to host gold, silver and base metal mineralisation based on structural corridors proximal known prospect areas, dilatant fracturing, extensions of major fault linkage, different lithological contacts, and untested strong magnetic anomalies.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document