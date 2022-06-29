Melbana Energy - Zapato-1 Drilling Update

Highlights
Zapato-1 now at 1,666 metres.
Target structure estimated to begin at approximately 2,650 metres
Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to provide this update on activities in its Block 9 contract area, onshore Cuba (Melbana’s working interest 30%).
Drilling operations have continued since our last update, with the Zapato-1 exploration well now having reached a depth of 1,666 metres in 12-1/4" diameter hole.
