Melbana Energy - Zapato-1 Drilling Update



Highlights Zapato-1 now at 1,666 metres.

Target structure estimated to begin at approximately 2,650 metres

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to provide this update on activities in its Block 9 contract area, onshore Cuba (Melbana’s working interest 30%).



Drilling operations have continued since our last update, with the Zapato-1 exploration well now having reached a depth of 1,666 metres in 12-1/4" diameter hole.



