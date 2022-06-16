Media ReleasesMelbana Energy

View All Melbana Energy News


Melbana Energy - Zapato-1 Drilling Update

16 Jun 2022 09:48 AM


Highlights

* Zapato-1 now at 1,482 metres.
* Target structure estimated to begin at 2,650 metres

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to provide this update on activities in its Block 9 contract area, onshore Cuba (Melbana’s working interest 30%).

Drilling has reached a depth of 1,482 metres. Drilling progress has slowed, as predicted but higher than prognosed, due to the hardness of the formations now being encountered. The selected drill bits have been making steady progress with bit changes being introduced as warranted.  

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.