Melbana Energy - Zapato-1 Drilling Update



Highlights



* Zapato-1 now at 1,482 metres.

* Target structure estimated to begin at 2,650 metres



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to provide this update on activities in its Block 9 contract area, onshore Cuba (Melbana’s working interest 30%).



Drilling has reached a depth of 1,482 metres. Drilling progress has slowed, as predicted but higher than prognosed, due to the hardness of the formations now being encountered. The selected drill bits have been making steady progress with bit changes being introduced as warranted.



