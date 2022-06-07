View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Zapato-1 Drilling Update



Highlights



- Zapato-1 now at 1,233 metres with target structure estimated to begin at 2,650 metres

- Zapato Prospect has a Prospective Resource of 95 million barrels of oil (Best Estimate)



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to provide this update on activities in its Block 9 contract area, onshore Cuba (Melbana’s working interest 30%).



Drilling has reached a depth of 1,233 metres. The performance of the rig and the rate of penetration to date have been according to plan. Heavy rainfall has been experienced in the vicinity of the drill site, but this has not interfered with drilling operations to date.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document