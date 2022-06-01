View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Block 9 Operations Update



Highlights



* Zapato-1 drilling ahead, now at 586 metres. Target estimated to begin at 2,650 metres

* Independent reserves certification of Alameda and Marti structures expected late June

* Appraisal of oil reservoirs encountered in the Amistad structure by Alameda-1 (119 million barrels, 100% unrisked Prospective Resource mean estimate) planned following completion of Zapato-1, subject to receipt of necessary approvals



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to provide this update on activities in its Block 9 contract area, onshore Cuba (Melbana’s working interest 30%).



Zapato-1 exploration well



Surface casing has been set at 459 metres and the BOP subsequently pressure tested. Cement was drilled out a few metres and mud displaced for a leak off test, following the satisfactory completion of which mud volume was built up and drilling ahead resumed, reaching 586 metres a short time ago.



The Zapato-1 well shall test a target with a Prospective Resource (Best Estimate) of 95 million barrels of oil. Melbana’s assessment is that the large Zapato structure (with nearly 1,000 metres of vertical relief estimated to begin at about 2,650 metres) may be the primary structure, and thus the source of oil, for the shallow Motembo oil field discovered in the late 19th century that reportedly contained a very light oil (50 – 64.5º API) present at surface.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



