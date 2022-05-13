View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Zapato-1 Exploration well on track to spud end of May



Highlights



- Relocation of rig and establishment of camp on schedule

- All inventory items and materials required for drilling of well on hand, to be supplemented with contingent items and supplies over the next several weeks

- The Zapato prospect to be tested by Zapato-1 is estimated to have a Prospective Resource of 95 million barrels of oil (Best Estimate)



Melbana Energy’s Executive Chairman, Andrew Purcell, commented: “It’s been a busy couple of weeks here in Cuba preparing for the commencement of drilling Zapato-1, the second well in our two well campaign. Everyone here is looking forward to starting this second well and we are pleased with the degree of open communication between our management team, their contractors and suppliers and our partner Sonangol EP with the common aim of building on the experience gained whilst drilling Alameda-1. I will stay in Cuba until drilling commences and I look forward to providing a more detail on our forward work program in Cuba following the completion of Zapato-1 once drilling is well underway. For now, the focus is rightly on ensuring that this next exploration well is given the best chance of success by closely supervising the preparations and performing detailed reviews of the drilling plan.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document