Melbana Energy - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report



Cuba - Block 9 PSC (Melbana 30%)



* Total depth called on Alameda-1, the first of two exploration wells

* Three significant and highly energised oil intervals encountered, each containing moveable hydrocarbons, totalling 300 mMD / 278 mTVD in aggregate



Australia



* AC/P70 in the Territory of Ashmore and Cartier Islands, containing the appraised but undeveloped Vesta-1 oil discovery, awarded to Melbana for an initial term of 6 years



Corporate



* $15m gross raised for Block 9, Cuba, via the placement of 125m shares at $0.12 per share

* $32.1m cash available at the end of the quarter



