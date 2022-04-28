Media ReleasesMelbana Energy

Melbana Energy - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

28 Apr 2022 11:07 AM


Cuba - Block 9 PSC (Melbana 30%)

* Total depth called on Alameda-1, the first of two exploration wells
* Three significant and highly energised oil intervals encountered, each containing moveable hydrocarbons, totalling 300 mMD / 278 mTVD in aggregate

Australia

* AC/P70 in the Territory of Ashmore and Cartier Islands, containing the appraised but undeveloped Vesta-1 oil discovery, awarded to Melbana for an initial term of 6 years

Corporate

* $15m gross raised for Block 9, Cuba, via the placement of 125m shares at $0.12 per share
* $32.1m cash available at the end of the quarter 

