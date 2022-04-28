Media ReleasesMelbana Energy

Melbana Energy - Preparations underway for start of Zapato-1 exploration well

28 Apr 2022 09:31 AM


Highlights

* Preparations underway for relocation of drilling rig and camp to Zapato-1. Drilling operations forecast to commence last week of May 2022
* The Zapato prospect to be tested by Zapato-1 is estimated to have a Prospective Resource of 95 million barrels of oil (Best Estimate)
* The Alameda-1 well was safely contained once attempts to conduct early and short tests of the deeper oil intervals encountered could not be done effectively using the current well design and condition.
* Alameda-1 encountered 300 metres MD / 278 metres TVD of net hydrocarbon pay across three independent zones. Plans for the effective testing of these significant oil intervals are being reviewed in light of the high formation pressures encountered there
* Planning advanced for testing of Alameda1 following completion of Zapato-1

