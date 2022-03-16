Media ReleasesMelbana Energy

View All Melbana Energy News


Melbana Energy - Successful $15m Placement to drive Block 9 Forward

16 Mar 2022 10:08 AM


Highlights

* Firm commitments received for a $15 million Placement at $0.12 per share
* Strong support from domestic and international institutions and sophisticated investors resulting in a significant excess of demand for the funds sought
* Issue price represents a 14.3% discount to the last closing price of $0.14 per share and a 1.6% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price of $0.122 per share
* Funds to be used primarily for Melbana’s share of costs associated with new and expanded work streams arising from recent exploration successes in Block 9, Cuba

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to announce that is has received firm commitments to raise $15 million (before costs) through the issue of 125 million fully paid ordinary shares at $0.12 per share (Placement) to new and existing institutions and sophisticated investors.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.