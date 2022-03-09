View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Alameda-1 Hydrocarbon influx into wellbore



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to provide this update on its drilling operations in its Block 9 contract area onshore Cuba.



Drilling of the 6” hole section progressed to 3,769 mMD when it paused after encountering a high pressure zone resulting in an influx of hydrocarbons into the wellbore and subsequent strong oil shows on the shakers. The hydrocarbons are being managed by circulating through the choke and mud degasser and then flared. Drilling ahead will continue once the mud system has been weighted up to approximately 1.88sg – the weight necessary to maintain well control while drilling ahead.



Melbana Energy’s Executive Chairman, Andrew Purcell, commented: “This well continues to have plenty to say to us and we’re enjoying hearing it. This strong showing, once again, of energetic hydrocarbons gives our geoscientists more to think about when considering what this may mean for our understanding of the subsurface and the resource potential of Block 9.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



