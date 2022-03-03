View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Alameda-1 Strong Oil and gas shows encountered within the I Structure



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to provide this update on its drilling operations in its Block 9 contract area onshore Cuba.



Drilling of the 6” hole section has commenced after successfully setting the 7” liner at 3624mMD and is currently at a depth 3727mMD within the upper portion of the second Primary Target, referred to as the I Sheet.



Limestones encountered within the 103mMD (95mTVD) gross interval penetrated so far continue to have strong oil shows with free oil and gas again being encountered at surface within the drilling mud system.



Drilling will continue through the target interval after which a suite of wireline logs will be run at total depth (expected at approximately 4000mMD) to evaluate the shows.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document