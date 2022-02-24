View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Alameda-1 Significant oil reservoir interpreted in N Struct



Highlights



-- Approximately 100 mMD (88 mTVD) of net hydrocarbon pay in aggregate interpreted on logs across a gross reservoir interval of approximately 560 mMD (495 mTVD) in the N Structure

-- Logging shows extensive natural fracturing, an important production characteristic for a limestone reservoir of this type and one that could lead to an upgrade of the net pay estimate as the characteristics of the reservoir become better understood

-- High down hole pressures encountered lend confidence to reservoir being adequately charged to support unassisted oil recovery

-- Results of flow testing (expected to commence about mid March) an important data point for determining the reservoir’s production characteristics

-- Drilling of the remaining and largest primary target, the Alameda structure, is on track to commence by week’s end



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to provide this update on its drilling operations in its Block 9 contract area onshore Cuba.



After reviewing the logging data acquired recently across the N interval, commencing at a depth of 2,878 mMD (2,791 mTVD), the preliminary assessment is that this interval contains net hydrocarbon pay of about 100 mMD (88 mTVD) in aggregate across a gross reservoir interval of about 560 mMD (495 mTVD). This is in addition to the previously reported interpreted net pay in the shallower Amistad structure.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



