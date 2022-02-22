View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Drilling Update at Alameda-1



Highlights



- Logging operations in the N structure completed

- Drilling ahead to the Alameda structure - the remaining and largest primary target of this first exploration well – expected to commence by week’s end



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to provide this update on its drilling operations in its Block 9 contract area onshore Cuba.



Logging of the 8-1/2” hole section has been successfully completed. Melbana’s geoscientists and consultants are now conducting a detailed analysis of the data obtained, a preliminary review of which indicate several porous zones which are naturally fractured.



Drilling operations are expected to resume by the end of this week, subject to the satisfactory completion of well integrity and control tests.



Planning is progressing for the flow testing of the Alameda interval (if warranted) and the N interval at the conclusion of drilling of Alameda-1.



