View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Grant of Petroleum Exploration Permit AC/P70



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator that it has been granted petroleum exploration permit AC/P70, located in the Territory of Ashmore and Cartier Islands, for an initial period of six years. Melbana made an application for this permit under the Australian Government’s 2020 Offshore Petroleum Exploration Acreage Release.



Petroleum exploration permit AC/P70 contains the undeveloped Vesta-1 oil discovery drilled in 2005. The Vesta-2 appraisal well drilled in 2007 identified a gas cap. This complex field is an attractive opportunity to a junior explorer like Melbana with the technical capability and track record of identifying new play types and attracting large, well-funded, partners to test its exploration theses – often by overturning conventional thinking1 2 3.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document