Melbana Energy - Forward work program for Block 9 drilling program

Highlights
- Logging operations in the N structure almost concluded
- Drilling ahead to the Alameda (I) structure - the remaining and largest primary target of this first exploration well – to commence once logging of N structure complete
- Planning advanced for the testing of the significant oil interval encountered in the N structure (and, if warranted, the Alameda structure, too) immediately following completion of drilling at Alameda-1
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document