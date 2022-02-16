Media ReleasesMelbana Energy

View All Melbana Energy News


Melbana Energy - Forward work program for Block 9 drilling program

16 Feb 2022 08:49 AM


Highlights

- Logging operations in the N structure almost concluded
- Drilling ahead to the Alameda (I) structure - the remaining and largest primary target of this first exploration well – to commence once logging of N structure complete
- Planning advanced for the testing of the significant oil interval encountered in the N structure (and, if warranted, the Alameda structure, too) immediately following completion of drilling at Alameda-1

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.