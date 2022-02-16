View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Forward work program for Block 9 drilling program



Highlights



- Logging operations in the N structure almost concluded

- Drilling ahead to the Alameda (I) structure - the remaining and largest primary target of this first exploration well – to commence once logging of N structure complete

- Planning advanced for the testing of the significant oil interval encountered in the N structure (and, if warranted, the Alameda structure, too) immediately following completion of drilling at Alameda-1



