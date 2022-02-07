View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Drilling update at Alameda-1 - Significant Oil Interval



Highlights



- Gross oil interval of 500mMD (~450mTVD) in the N structure, accompanied by high gas pressure

- Preparations underway to log section



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to provide this update on its drilling operations at its Alameda-1 exploration well in its Block 9 contract area onshore Cuba.



Overnight drilling reached a depth of approximately 3,590mMD (3420mTVD), at which point a lithology change was detected, potentially signifying the bottom of the reservoir. As a result, the decision has been made to call total depth for the current 8½” section (N structure) to preserve the oil already found in this section.



The interval just drilled commenced at approximately 3,077mMD (2970mTVD), indicating a potential gross reservoir interval of possibly as much as 500mMD (450mTVD). The gas behaviour in this interval was better than anticipated and there have been significant oil shows present throughout on the shale shakers and in cuttings samples. Drilling of this section commenced with a mud weight of 1.54sg and had to increase up to 1.73sg to maintain well control.



