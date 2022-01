View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Alameda-1 Drilling Update - Oil Shows



Highlights Drilling has progressed to current depth of 2,971 mMD

Lithologies penetrated consistent with predicted topseal unit for “N” structure, forecast to be intersected at ~3,000 mMD

Oil and some gas shows were encountered in the interval from 2,865 mMD to the current depth