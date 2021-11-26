View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Status update of Alameda-1 drilling operations



Highlights

Additional drilling supplies secured and scheduled to begin arriving in Cuba next week

Preparations have therefore commenced for the resumption of drilling operations

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to report that it has begun preparing for the resumption of drilling operations at its Alameda-1 well in its Block 9 area, onshore Cuba.



As last reported1, Melbana elected to shut in the Alameda-1 well at about 1,892 metres. This was due to encountering a high pressure zone some 350 metres shallower than predicted which, when taken with delays to the scheduled supply of mud materials (an important component of the management of these increased pressures), made the shut-in the appropriate and conservative course of action. Sufficient supplies of mud and other materials have now been secured, the first shipment of which will arrive in Cuba this Monday, 29 November.



