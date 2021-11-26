Media ReleasesMelbana Energy

View All Melbana Energy News


Melbana Energy - Status update of Alameda-1 drilling operations

26 Nov 2021 11:10 AM


Highlights

  • Additional drilling supplies secured and scheduled to begin arriving in Cuba next week
  • Preparations have therefore commenced for the resumption of drilling operations

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to report that it has begun preparing for the resumption of drilling operations at its Alameda-1 well in its Block 9 area, onshore Cuba.

As last reported1, Melbana elected to shut in the Alameda-1 well at about 1,892 metres. This was due to encountering a high pressure zone some 350 metres shallower than predicted which, when taken with delays to the scheduled supply of mud materials (an important component of the management of these increased pressures), made the shut-in the appropriate and conservative course of action. Sufficient supplies of mud and other materials have now been secured, the first shipment of which will arrive in Cuba this Monday, 29 November.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.