Media ReleasesMelbana Energy

View All Melbana Energy News


Melbana Energy - Approval Received for Transfer of WA-488-P

22 Nov 2021 11:30 AM


Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) advises that the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator has approved and registered the transfer of Permit WA-488-P to EOG Resources Australia Block WA-488 Pty Ltd (EOG Australia). This satisfies the last third party condition for Completion under the Purchase and Sale Agreement entered into between the parties on 22 April 2021. Melbana will update the market once Completion has occurred.

For more information, download the attached PDF.


 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.