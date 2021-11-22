View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Approval Received for Transfer of WA-488-P



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) advises that the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator has approved and registered the transfer of Permit WA-488-P to EOG Resources Australia Block WA-488 Pty Ltd (EOG Australia). This satisfies the last third party condition for Completion under the Purchase and Sale Agreement entered into between the parties on 22 April 2021. Melbana will update the market once Completion has occurred.



