View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Alameda-1 Drilling Update



Highlights



- Drilling remedial works completed

- Preparations being made for pressure and integrity testing, following satisfactory completion of which drilling ahead to deeper primary targets to resume

- Mapping has commenced to characterise the resource potential of the unexpected hydrocarbon zones encountered so far



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to report the following update on the progress of the Alameda-1 exploration well being drilled in Block 9 PSC, onshore Cuba.



Remedial works on the setting of the liner are complete. The cement plug that was injected has been drilled out to 1,821 metres and will continue to 1,842 metres once the higher density mud has displaced the well. Drilling ahead to the deeper targets will then continue, following a successful formation integrity test and pressure test of the blow-out preventer.



Given the increase in pressure detected at approximately 1,800 metres it was important that these remedial works be completed to the standard required by the well design before drilling forward. In parallel to undertaking these works an additional mud gas separator was installed to give the rig enhanced capacity.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document