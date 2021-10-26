View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Alameda-1 Drilling Update



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to report the following update on the progress of the Alameda-1 exploration well being drilling in Block 9 PSC, onshore Cuba.



Drilling operations at the Alameda-1 well over the past week were delayed due to the lead section of the cement injected to secure the liner not setting to a satisfactory standard. Remedial work is continuing. Once completed, drilling operations will continue to the deeper (primary) objectives.



Analysis is currently being undertaken on oil recovered from the upper secondary objective in Alameda-1 (see Figure 1). Melbana’s geoscience team is working on the preparation of an initial estimate of the potential extent of the identified pay zones, which are, based on electric log analysis and hydrocarbon shows, considered by Melbana to be an oil and gas discovery. However, the potential commerciality of the discovery is yet to be determined.



