Melbana Energy - Annual General Meeting Notice and Proxy Form



Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (Meeting) of Shareholders of Melbana Energy Resources Limited (ASX:MAY) (ACN 066 47 952) (Company) will be held virtually via the online platform at https://meetings.linkgroup.com/MAY21 on Friday 26th November 2021 at 10:30am (AEDT).



If you are a shareholder or proxyholder who wishes to attend and participate in the virtual meeting, please refer to the virtual meeting online guide and instructions outlined in this Notice of Meeting available at http://www.melbana.com.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



