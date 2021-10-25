Media ReleasesMelbana Energy

View All Melbana Energy News


Melbana Energy - Annual General Meeting Notice and Proxy Form

25 Oct 2021 03:55 PM


Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (Meeting) of Shareholders of Melbana Energy Resources Limited (ASX:MAY) (ACN 066 47 952) (Company) will be held virtually via the online platform at https://meetings.linkgroup.com/MAY21 on Friday 26th November 2021 at 10:30am (AEDT).

If you are a shareholder or proxyholder who wishes to attend and participate in the virtual meeting, please refer to the virtual meeting online guide and instructions outlined in this Notice of Meeting available at http://www.melbana.com.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.