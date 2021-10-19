View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Alameda-1 Drilling Update



Highlights



- Preliminary evaluation indicates a total of at least 48 net metres of potential oil and gas pay across 11 zones totalling 415 metres of gross section

- Results derived from electric logging over 1,389 metres in the upper part of the secondary objective drilled to date, including the zones with good oil shows and elevated gas readings

- The estimated length of oil and gas pay excludes ~290 metres where poor hole conditions prevented viable logs from being acquired. Additional net pays might be found in these zones due to the good oil shows and similar lithology encountered there

- Drilling will now resume out of the current target and towards the deeper primary targets, following the cementing and formation integrity testing of the 11-3/4” liner shoe once it has been set in place



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to report the following update on the progress of the Alameda-1 exploration well being drilling in Block 9 PSC, onshore Cuba.



Operations at the Alameda-1 well over the past week involved electric logging of the drilled section of the well from the current total depth of 1,842 metres up to 453 metres, including over the zones which displayed good oil shows and elevated gas readings while drilling. Poor hole conditions in some parts of the section provided some operational challenges and somewhat limited the type of logs which could be run and the data that was produced.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



