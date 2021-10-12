View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Alameda-1 Drilling Update



Highlights



- Another zone of interest has been encountered leading up to 1842 metres, with good oil shows and elevated gas readings

- Preparations are underway for the logging of this new zone as well as the zone with good oil shows that occurred over a 670 metre interval commencing just below the first casing point at 455 metres, at as previously reported

- The primary targets of the Alameda-1 well still lie ahead



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (12 OCTOBER 2021) Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to report the following update on the progress of the Alameda-1 exploration well being drilling in Block 9 PSC, onshore Cuba.



Over the past week, drilling of the Alameda-1 well continued to a depth of 1,842 metres with the well encountering increasingly strong influx of gas with some oil (the latter as evidenced by the smoke and colour of the flare, shown in Figure 1). Flaring procedures were implemented to manage the influx while mud weight was increased to suppress it. As this was done without testing equipment it is not yet possible to confirm the proportions of oil and gas nor the flow rate, but these results suggest there are now at least two intervals in the secondary objective that need closer examination.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document