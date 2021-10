View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Date of 2021 Annual General Meeting



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) advises that it will hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 10:30am on or after Friday, 26 November 2021.



Virtual Meeting



Due to COVID-19 and related travel restrictions, the Board of Directors has decided to conduct this year's AGM as a virtual online meeting. You will not be able to attend the AGM in person.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



