Melbana Energy - Alameda-1 intersects 670 metres of oil shows



Highlights:



- Oil shows reported last week in the Upper Thrust sheet have continued to be encountered. The shows included flows of oil into the wellbore

- The oil shows occurred continuously to a depth of 1130 metres, for a total gross thickness of 670 metres

- Melbana’s onsite geologist describes the shows as good but logging needs to be undertaken before their significance can be better understood

- Drilling has reached a depth of 1,820 metres and is continuing towards the deeper primary targets (N and Alameda)



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to report the following update on the progress of the Alameda-1 exploration well being drilling in Block 9 PSC, onshore Cuba.



Melbana has a 30% interest in Block 9 and is the operator of the current drilling program.

As of 4:00PM Monday, 4 October (Cuban time), the well was drilling ahead at 1,820 metres in limestone and clastic sediments in the Upper Thrust Sheet.



