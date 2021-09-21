View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Alameda-1 Drilling Update



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to report that the Alameda-1 exploration well has made good progress to date after spudding at 09:00 hrs (Cuba time) on September 13. The well has reached its first planned casing point at a depth of 457 metres, after drilling without incident or significant disruptions through the shallow section. Consistent with offset wells, minor residual oil shows were observed in cuttings through the interval within interbedded limestones and sandstones.



The shallowest of the three prospective intervals in Alameda-1 is anticipated at approximately 800 metres measured depth. 13-3/8” casing has been successfully run to 453.6 metres and is currently being cemented in place.



Drilling of the 12-1/4”x14” hole section will commence over the coming days after the blow out preventer stack has been installed and successfully pressure tested.



Melbana Energy’s Executive Chairman, Andrew Purcell, commented: “It has been a good first week with the rig and the team advancing the program at a steady pace and safely. We have not had any significant interruptions or delays to date. We can also confirm that the remaining members of Melbana’s project team are now in country and out of quarantine so it is great to have this additional expertise and capability available as this drill program ramps up. We will continue to provide regular operational updates as the program unfolds.”



