Melbana Energy - Reinstatement to Official Quotation - MAYO



The suspension of trading of the quoted options (ASX Code: MAYO) of Melbana Energy Limited (‘MAY’) will be lifted immediately.



Please note that the reinstatement only applies to the quoted options (ASX Code: MAYO), and does not apply to any other quoted securities of MAY.



