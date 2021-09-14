View All Melbana Energy News

Melbana Energy - Alameda-1 Well Spuds



Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to report that the Alameda-1 exploration well spudded (commenced drilling) on Monday morning, 13 September 2021, Cuban time (see image on the next page).



The Alameda-1 well shall test three separate targets with a combined prospective resource (best estimate) of 141 million barrels of oil.



Conditions at site are good and an additional 14 containers of contractor materials and equipment arrived at port on schedule on 13 September and are in the process of clearing customs and being transported to site. Additional Melbana personnel have also now arrived in country to supplement the capabilities of the project management team.



