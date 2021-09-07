Media ReleasesMelbana Energy

Melbana Energy - Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer

07 Sep 2021 01:46 PM


Melbana Energy Limited (ASX: MAY) (Melbana) is pleased to announce that its fully underwritten non-renounceable entitlement issue closed on Friday, 3 September 2021.

The Entitlement Offer was a pro-rata entitlement issue of two (2) Shares for every thirteen (13) Shares held at an issue price of $0.02 per Share to raise up to $7.1 million with one (1) free attaching New Option for every two (2) Shares subscribed for and issued.

